Happy Ugadi 2022: New Year Wishes, Images, Greetings, and WhatsApp Status
Here are some wishes on the occasion of Ugadi 2022.
Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, is being celebrated on Saturday, 2 April 2022. The festival, according to Telegu calendar, marks the beginning of New Year.
Ugadi, also referred to as Yugadi, is celebrated in the Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. It is also celebrated in other Indian states, with different names, such as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra.
The same day also marks the beginning of Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day-long festival, celebrated with zeal in northern parts of India.
People celebrate this auspicious day of Ugadi with their loved ones.
In this article, we have curated some wishes, images, quotes, and greetings that you can send to your friends, family and other loved ones, and also upload as WhatsApp status on this auspicious occasion of Ugadi.
Ugadi: Wishes, Greeting Quotes, Images, and Wallpapers for New Year
May this new year bring endless new opportunities and happiness for you. Happy Ugadi!
May God fulfill all your dreams and desires. Hope you have a wonderful year ahead. Happy Ugadi!
New Year means new beginnings. May you have the most wonderful and healthy life ahead. Best wishes for Ugadi!
May God bless you with good health and peace. Wish you and your family a very happy Ugadi!
Ugadi is the festival of joy and compassion! May this New Year bring happiness, health, and prosperity in your life!
