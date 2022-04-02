Happy Ugadi 2022: New Year Wishes, Images, Greetings, and WhatsApp Status

Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, is being celebrated on Saturday, 2 April 2022. The festival, according to Telegu calendar, marks the beginning of New Year.

Ugadi, also referred to as Yugadi, is celebrated in the Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. It is also celebrated in other Indian states, with different names, such as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra.

The same day also marks the beginning of Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day-long festival, celebrated with zeal in northern parts of India.