Happy Navratri 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Photos, Greetings and WhatsApp Status
Here are some wishes, images and quotes on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri 2022.
Chaitra Navratri is being celebrated in India from Saturday, 2 April 2022. This day marks the beginning of Ney Year, according to Hindu Calendar, and is celebrated in the month of Chaitra (the first month of Hindu lunar calendar).
This year, Chaitra Navratri will end on 11 April 2022.
Chaitra Navratri is a nine day long long Hindu festival which is dedicated to Goddess Durga. All nine days of the festival are dedicated to different forms of the Goddess.
Devotees of Goddess Durga observe fast during the auspicious days of Navratri.
Here are some wishes, quotes, photos, greetings which you can send to your loved ones, and also upload as WhatsApp Status on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri.
Chaitra Navratri: Wishes, Quotes, Photos, Greetings and WhatsApp Status
May this auspicious occasion bring health, hopes and opportunities for you. Happy Chaitra Navratri!
Chaitra Navratri is a festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. It signifies victory of good over evil. Happy Navratri!
May Goddess Durga bless you with health, peace and prosperity. Happy Chaitra Navratri to you and your family!
May Goddess Durga give you the strength to protect yourself from all evils. Happy Chaitra Navratri!
I hope beautiful occasion brings joy and health in your life. Happy Chaitra Navratri!
Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of New Year. May you achieve new heights this new year. Happy Navratri!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.