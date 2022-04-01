Chaitra Navratri 2022: Date, Puja Timings, Kalash Sthapana Time, Rituals
Chaitra Navratri 2022: Everything you need to know about the puja timings.
Chaitra Navratri 2022 is scheduled to begin on Saturday, 2 April 2022. It will go on for nine days till 11 April 2022.
Chaitra Navratri is a festival that holds immense importance in the lives of the people who follow the Hindu religion.
According to the Hindu calendar, Chaitra Navratri falls in the month of Chaitra every year and it has acquired its name from the name of the month.
Chaitra Navratri 2022: Puja Rules
Chaitra Navratri is a festival that is celebrated for nine days and each day is dedicated to worshipping one form of Ma Durga. All the nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped during this festival.
During this festival, most people prefer to keep fast and abstain from consuming non-veg food.
They also do not eat garlic and onion on Chaitra Navratri as part of the ritual.
Chaitra Navratri 2022: Date and Puja Timings
Chaitra Navratri 2022 will be celebrated from 2 April 2022 to 11 April 2022. The Ashtami puja will be conducted on 9 April 2022.
Ashtami is considered the most important and auspicious day during Chaitra Navratri.
The Sandhi Puja that is conducted on Ashtami or the eighth day of Chaitra Navratri will be from 12:59 AM on 10 April 2022 to 01:47 AM.
Chaitra Navratri 2022 will begin with the Pratipada tithi every year. This year the tithi will begin at 11:53 am on 1 April 2022.
The Pratipada tithi will remain effective till 11:58 am on 2 April 2022. The most auspicious Kalash sthapana time on Chaitra Navratri 2022 is scheduled to take place from 6:22 am on 2 April 2022 to 8:31 am on 2 April 2022.
People who keep fasts and conduct Navratri pujas can do the Kalash sthapana or the ghatasthapana during the mentioned timings.
The ones who will organize the Chaitra Navratri 2022 pujas should take note of the timings for this year. It is very important to perform every ritual as per the timing and date.
It is to be noted that the first day of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to worshipping Maa Shailputri which is a form of Maa Durga.
All the other days are dedicated to worshipping the different forms of Maa Durga.
