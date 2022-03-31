Ugadi 2022: Date, Time, and Significance of Telugu New Year

Ugadi is celebrated every year to mark the beginning of the New Year according to Telugu calendar. Therefore, it is also popularly known as the Telugu New year.

This year, Ugadi will be celebrated on Saturday, 02 April 2022. According to the Hindu calendar, Ugadi is celebrated on the first day of Chaitra month.

Ugadi is usually celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. The same day is also celebrated in Maharashtra as Gudi Padwa. Moreover, it also marks the beginning of Chaitra Navratri, which is usually celebrated in the north Indian states.