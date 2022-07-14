Happy Sawan 2022: List of Wishes, Images, Quotes, and Greetings

The month of Sawan is of utmost importance in Hinduism. During the Sawan month, Hindus follow a special ritual of fasting on all Mondays (Sawan Somvaars) of the month and worship Lord Shiva daily.

People practicing Hinduism have this belief that the Sawan month is the month of Lord Shiva and, therefore, they have a deep reverence for this month. Every year, the month of Sawan begins and ends on different dates. This year, the Sawan Month 2022 will start on 14 July 2022 and end on 12 August 2022. Therefore, the first Sawan Somvaar will fall on 18 July 2022.