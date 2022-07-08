Sawan 2022: Start Date, End Date, and List of Sawan Somvar
Know the starting date, end date, and the dates for Sawan Somvar Vrat 2022.
The month of Sawan holds a special place in Hinduism. Hindus observe fast on the Mondays of this month and worship Lord Shiva. During this period, Lord Shiva is worshipped every day.
In Hinduism, it is believed that the month of Sawan is the month of Shiva. This year, the month of Sawan will begin on 18 July 2022 and end on 12 August. So, we know that the holy month is around the corner and we are here with the dates of all the Sawan Somvaar or the Mondays of the Sawan that are extremely important for the devotees.
Sawan 2022 Start Date
Sawan is the fifth month of the Hindu calendar that falls during the month of July-August. People keep fasts and along with Lord Shiva, they also worship Goddess Parvati for a better, peaceful, and prosperous life.
According to the Hindu calendar, the month of Sawan comes immediately after the full moon of the month of Ashadha. This year, the full moon of Ashadh will appear on 13 July. So, the month of Sawan will begin on 14 July and will end on 12 August.
Sawan Month 2022: Somwar Vrat Dates
First day of Sawan month - 14 July 2022, Thursday
Sawan Somwar Vrat - 18 July 2022, Monday
Sawan Somwar Vrat - 25 July 2022, Monday
Sawan Somwar Vrat - 01 August 2022 Monday
Sawan Somwar Vrat - 08 August 2022, Monday
Last day of Sawan month - 12 August 2022, Friday
