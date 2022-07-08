Sawan 2022: Start Date, End Date, and List of Sawan Somvar

The month of Sawan holds a special place in Hinduism. Hindus observe fast on the Mondays of this month and worship Lord Shiva. During this period, Lord Shiva is worshipped every day.

In Hinduism, it is believed that the month of Sawan is the month of Shiva. This year, the month of Sawan will begin on 18 July 2022 and end on 12 August. So, we know that the holy month is around the corner and we are here with the dates of all the Sawan Somvaar or the Mondays of the Sawan that are extremely important for the devotees.