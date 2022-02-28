Maha Shivratri 2022: Significance of Nandi Idol's Position in Front of Shiva
Maha Shivratri 2022: Read to know how Nandeeshwara was created
The devotees of Lord Shiva are going to celebrate Maha Shivratri 2022 on 1 March 2022.
When people visit the Shivji temple most of them notice that the idol of Nandi is in a seated position in front of the Shiva Lingam.
Most of the devotees wonder what can be the reason behind this. Here is detailed reasoning behind why the idol of Nandi is placed in a seated position in front of Shiva.
Shivratri 2022: History Behind Idol Nandi’s Position
According to the Sastras and Hindu scriptures, every symbolic form holds a deep significance and meaning.
The Shiva Lingam is regarded as the symbol of the Almighty Supreme Shiva. Lord Shiva is known as the creator, protector and destroyer.
The idol of Nandi, which is a bull, is the symbol of Jeeva that is an Individual Soul.
Nandi denotes that man should also turn their attention away from Nature or Prakriti and focus on Shiva.
The idol of Nandi is a symbol of stability sitting on four legs, which is similar to the meditative and receptive position. Nandi denotes peace and stability in life.
People often misunderstand meditation as a form of activity. Rather, meditation should be regarded as the receptive quality to feel and experience love.
The four legs of the idol of Nandi represent Sathya that is Truth, Dharma meaning Righteousness, Shanti which is Peace and Prema which is Love. The idol makes devotees believe that the purpose of a human being is to experience Moksha.
The Hindu scriptures state that a person can experience Moksha only when they have proper control of Gyan Indriyas and Karm Indriyas.
When an individual has control of Gyan Indriyas and Karm Indriyas their soul final has the chance to merge into the supreme soul.
The reason behind the seated position of Nandi always looking at Shiva signifies that the purpose of life is to realize and worship the oneness of all creation. It makes an individual identify with the Divinity.
Shivratri 2022: How Was Nandeeshwara Created?
Human beings realise to see God in everything and love every creation of God.
It is also believed that no one should stand between Nandi and Shiva. In fact, the devotees should look at Shiva through space between the two ears of the idol of Nandi.
This symbolises that Nandi through Sadhana, using its ears to listen about Shiva transformed its animal nature into Divinity.
The merger of Nandi with Eshwara also known as Lord Shiva is called Nandeeshwara that is Bull-God.
