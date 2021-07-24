Sawan Somwar Vrat 2021: Foods To Eat During the Shravan Fast

Sawan month begins from 25 July 2021. The month holds a special significance in Hinduism and is dedicate to Lord Shiva.

Sawan is also known as the month of Shravan. It is considered very auspicious and important by devotees of Lord Shiva

According to Hindu calendar, Sawan is the fifth month, and falls during July-August. People celebrate this month by worshipping Lord Shiva. Some devotees also keep fast. People also worship Goddess Parvati during this month.

All days of the month of Sawan are considered auspicious. However, Mondays hold a special significance during this month. People observe fast on Mondays and it is believed that fasting on Mondays fulfill all our desires.