Happy Lohri 2023: Wishes, Messages, & Images for WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Lohri, the festival of fire, love, and light is back again and we must thank God for all it has given us. It is the time for celebration with your loved ones. It is a special occasion for the Punjabis and Sikhs. It is believed that people celebrate Lohri to mark the beginning of the harvest festival.

Lohri is celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti thus it will be celebrated on 14 January this year. You can get your traditional outfits ready because it's Lohri time! You will get to enjoy a fun dance night with a bonfire for the first festival of the year 2023. The festival of Lohri also marks the end of the winter solstice. The festival is also celebrated in foreign counties with pomp and enthusiasm.

Here are a few wishes, messages, and images to share as WhatsApp Statuses and on Facebook.