Lohri Decoration Ideas 2023: Easy and Creative Ways to Decorate Your Home

Lohri is an important festival for the Sikhs and Punjabis and they are always excited to mark the beginning of the harvest festival. Lohri is a festival that's celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti. So, this year Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on 15 January and Lohri will be celebrated on 14 January.

It is believed that Lohri is an important festival for a newborn child or a new daughter-in-law thus people celebrate the festival with grandeur and decorate their offices or houses to welcome them into their family.

Today, we will share a few decoration ideas for people to help you make it easier to make the celebration special.