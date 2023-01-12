Happy Lohri 2023: 30+ Wishes, Messages, Images, Greetings, and WhatsApp Status
Here are some wishes, images, greetings, messages, and quotes on the occasion of Lohri 2023.
Lohri is celebrated annually on 13 or 14 January, a day before Makar Sankranti. It marks the end of the winter solstice and the beginning of long days. This year, Lohri will be celebrated on Saturday, 14 January 2023.
The festival of Lohri has great significance in the northern parts of India, particularly Punjab. People observe the festival with great enthusiasm and grandeur and perform specific rituals like making of delicacies like gajak, revdi, makki ki roti, sarson ka saag, puffed rice, and more.
Check out some wishes, images, quotes, messages, and greetings that you can send to your loved ones on this auspicious occasion of Lohri 2023.
30+ Happy Lohri 2023 Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Images for Loved Ones
On this lovely occasion of Lohri, I hope that all of your wishes come true. Blessings from God to you and your family. Happy Lohri 2023.
The festival of zeal and enthusiasm is called Lohri. May it provide you with plenty of energy and enable you to bring happiness and prosperity into the lives of your loved ones. Happy Lohri 2023.
On this auspicious occasion of Lohri, may God grant you peace, health, and prosperity. Let this pious festival offer you and your family a lifetime of happiness. Happy Lohri 2023 to you and your loved ones!
May God grant you long-lasting friendship and good health during this joyous Lohri season. Happy Lohri!
May this Lohri bring you lots of good luck. May you experience all of life's joys, may your aspirations come true and all of your efforts yield amazing results. Happy Lohri 2023.
Best wishes for the Lohri to you and your family. Let's pray for joy, prosperity, and radiance in life. Happy Lohri and have a great time celebrating!
I wish you a Lohri festival that is as sweet and tasty as the delicacies like revdi and popcorn. Happy Lohri to you and your loved ones.
The Lohri should give you lots of happiness and contentment and eradicate negative energies around you. Wishing you a very Happy Lohri.
May the Lohri bonfire burn away all your sadness and problems. Warm wishes on Lohri to you.
I wish you a very Happy Lohri full of warm wishes and lots of blessings. I wish you enjoy this festival with your loved ones dancing and singing around the bonfire.
I hope you and your loved ones have a joyous harvest celebration. Greetings for a very Happy Lohri to you and your family.
May this harvest festival put an end to all your woes and leave you pleased with fresh aspirations and hopes. You have my best wishes for Lohri.
May you enjoy a joyful and prosperous Lohri by dancing and singing around the bonfire. I wish you a very Happy Lohri.
I wish you celebrate the sweetest Lohri ever, like gajjak and rewari. I wish you the warmth of those who care about you. I'm wishing you a joyous and memorable Lohri. Happy Lohri 2023.
I hope you have the most wonderful Lohri with your loved ones. I hope you have a joyful Lohri filled with goodness all around.
May the Lohri bonfire warm our hearts with feelings of love, compassion, and devotion. Best wishes on Lohri to all.
May the joyous and stunning Lohri celebrations bestow upon us goodness and pleasure. Wishing a very Happy Lohri to you.
I wish everyone a life filled with luck and positivity on the occasion of Lohri. Happy Lohri to all of you!
On this occasion of Lohri, may God bless you with good health, prosperity. and succeed you in future endeavors. Happy Lohri 2023.
This Lohri, savour the flavour of gur, gajak, and rewri. I wish you and your family luck and pleasure during the Lohri festival.
I pray that the fervour of the festival lingers with you all year long and that you experience great success in the light of the sacred bonfire.
I'd want to wish you a day full of pleasant surprises on this joyful occasion. Happy Lohri!!!
"Let's hope that as the Lohri fire grows, so will all of happiness. Let the festival's splendour bring delight into our lives. I'm wishing you everyone a Happy Lohri.
"May our lives glow with hope in the positive light of joy. May we be showered with prosperity and glory this year. Warm wishes sent via message. Sweetest friend, happy Lohri.
"Let the harvest festival enlighten your life with success and prosperity. I wish you much joy and lovely occasions to celebrate. Happy Lohri Dear.
With lots of fun, dance, and music, make this festival merrier and happier. May this occasion be filled with many celebrations. A Happy Lohri to you, my friend.
"Let this night of joyous celebrations be filled with much happiness, joy, and excitement. Happy Lohri to the best family in the entire world - you are what keeps me going.
"Let there be a lot of happiness, joy, and excitement on this joyful night of celebrations. Happy Lohri to the best family in the world, who are my source of strength.
I pray that the Lohri fire would burn away all the bad things in your life and fill you with joy, love, and blessings. Happy and Prosperous Lohri 2023.
I wish an endless joy and prosperity for you on this auspicious occasion of Lohri. Happy Lohri My Dear Friend.
