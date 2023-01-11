Makar Sankranti 2023: Date, Time, History, & Significance of the festival

Makar Sankranti is celebrated in the month of January every year. As per Drik Panchang, this year, the festival will be celebrated on 15 January. Makar Sankranti is also known as Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Uttarayana in Gujarat and Rajasthan, and Maghi in Haryana and Punjab.

The entire country celebrates Makar Sankranti as they rejoice and observe the movement of the Sun toward the Capricorn thus marking the beginning of Uttarayan.

Let's know the date, timings, history, and significance of the festival- Makar Sankranti 2023