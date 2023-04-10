National Siblings Day 2023: Images, Posters, WhatsApp Status, Quotes, & Wishes

Siblings are an important part of our lives and no matter how much we fight or annoy each other, we are always gonna cherish the bond for lifetime. Siblings are our partners in crime, secret keepers, and the first person to wipe our tears when we cry without having to judge us.

Thus, the countries like U.S., Canada, Australia, and some parts of India celebrate Siblings day every year. Siblings day is celebrated every year on 10 April 2023 with an aim to honor our siblings, to show our love and affection for one another. In India, the occasion of Raksha Bandhan celebrates the special bond between the siblings but it is also a great initiative to promote the love and affection among brothers and sisters in a family.

Let's have a look at the images, posters, quotes, and wishes for National Siblings Day 2023.