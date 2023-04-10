National Siblings Day 2023: Images, Posters, WhatsApp Status, Quotes, & Wishes
Happy National Siblings day 2023. Share these Images, Posters, WhatsApp Status, Quotes, & Wishes
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Siblings are an important part of our lives and no matter how much we fight or annoy each other, we are always gonna cherish the bond for lifetime. Siblings are our partners in crime, secret keepers, and the first person to wipe our tears when we cry without having to judge us.
Thus, the countries like U.S., Canada, Australia, and some parts of India celebrate Siblings day every year. Siblings day is celebrated every year on 10 April 2023 with an aim to honor our siblings, to show our love and affection for one another. In India, the occasion of Raksha Bandhan celebrates the special bond between the siblings but it is also a great initiative to promote the love and affection among brothers and sisters in a family.
Let's have a look at the images, posters, quotes, and wishes for National Siblings Day 2023.
National Siblings Day 2023: Images, Posters, & WhatsApp Status
National Siblings Day 2023: Quotes & Wishes
“Siblings that say they never fight are most definitely hiding something.” – Lemony Snicket
“I may fight with my siblings. But once you lay a finger on them, you’ll be facing me.” – Abby Slater
“Half the time when brothers wrestle, it’s just an excuse to hug each other.” – James Patterson
”The advantage of growing up with siblings is that you become very good at fractions.” – Robert Brault
“They say that no matter how old you become, when you are with your siblings, you revert back to childhood.” – Karen White
“Siblings-the definition that comprises love, strife, competition and forever friends.” – Byron Pulsifer
Embrace the bond of siblings because you are gonna miss it when you are far from each other. Happy Siblings Day 2023!
Siblings are the most loving and annoying part of our life. Cherish them. Happy Siblings Day!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from lifestyle
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.