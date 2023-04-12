Ambedkar Jayanti 2023 Speech and Essay Ideas in English for School Children
Here are some easy speech ideas for Ambedkar Jayanti 2023.
Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti is celebrated annually on 14 April to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, a hero who spent his entire life working for the betterment of the untouchables, women, and labourers.
Dr B R Ambedkar was born on 14 April 1891 and his birthday is observed as a national holiday in many parts of the country.
In addition to drafting the nation's Constitution, Dr B R Ambedkar played a key role in establishing India's Reserve Bank of India. As an economist, social reformer, and lawyer, he was the driving force behind one of India's most significant movements, the Dalit Buddhist Movement.
Let us read about some Ambedkar Jayanti speech and essay ideas for children below.
Ambedkar Jayanti Speech Ideas in English
Every year on 14 April, Ambedkar Jayanti is observed to honour the life and legacy of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. He was born on 14 April 1891
In April 1990, Dr Ambedkar received a posthumous Bharat Ratna Award. Many of his followers use the salutation Jai Bhim to pay tribute and honour him
Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar was also known as Babasaheb Ambedkar. He drafted the Indian Constitution and also served as the chairman of the committee that drafted the Constitution, which is why he is also known as the 'Father of the Indian Constitution"
In our country, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar is considered as the epitome of equality and justice. He was a great social worker and worked hard to ensure there is equality among all Indians
Dr Ambedkar was the leader of Dalits and people belonging to the poor and economically backward classes. He formed his first political party called the 'Independent Labour Party' in the year 1936
Dr B R Ambedkar made remarkable contribution to Indian law and education, he also served as the first law minister of independent India
