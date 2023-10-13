NewsClick Row: Delhi HC Dismisses Prabir Purkayastha's Plea in UAPA Case

The Delhi High Court on Friday, 13 October, dismissed the pleas filed by NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and the portal's Human Resources (HR) head Amit Chakravarty challenging the trial court's order remanding them to a seven-day police custody in a Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case for allegedly receiving money to spread pro-China propaganda.
"This court does not find any merit in the petitions. The same are accordingly dismissed," a single-judge bench led by Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said.
Justice Gedela upheld the Patiala House Court's order remanding the duo for a seven-day police remand. The duo is presently under judicial custody since 10 October.
What happened? On 3 October, the Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested the duo after they were named in a First Information Report (FIR) filed on 17 August, for their alleged conspiracy of "peddling a narrative against India."
It was this FIR that led to the raids at the residences of over 40 journalists associated with NewsClick.
What does the FIR say? The Delhi Police in its FIR against news portal NewsClick linked the organisation with "illegally infusing foreign funds" through Chinese telecom companies as part of a "larger criminal conspiracy" to "disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India."
The FIR invoked multiple sections 13 (unlawful activities), 16 (terrorism), 17 (raising funds for terrorism), 18 (punishment for conspiracy), and 22 (Punishment for offences by companies, societies or trusts) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, besides sections 153A (promoting enmity between groups) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Apart from Purkyastha and Chakravarthy, activist and accused in the Bhima Koregaon case Gautam Navlakha, and US-based tech mogul Neville Roy Singham have also been named in the FIR.
Why was the case filed? The FIR was preceded by a New York Times (NYT) report published in August 2023 which alleged that the news portal was funded by businessman Singham for "pushing Chinese propaganda."
Meanwhile...The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday, 11 October, has registered a fresh case against NewsClick, in relation to the alleged Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) violations by the company.
