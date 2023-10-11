CBI Takes Over Probe Into Alleged FCRA Violations by NewsClick, Conducts Raids

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has on Wednesday, 11 October, taken over the probe into alleged Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) violations by media portal NewsClick.

Raids ongoing: The CBI is currently undertaking searches in two locations in connection with the case, news agency PTI reported.

Background: Searches at the homes of dozens of journalists connected with NewsClick were conducted by the Delhi Police on 4 October in Delhi-NCR.