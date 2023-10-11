CBI Takes Over Probe Into Alleged FCRA Violations by NewsClick, Conducts Raids

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has on Wednesday, 11 October, taken over the probe into alleged Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) violations by media portal NewsClick.
Raids ongoing: The CBI is currently undertaking searches in two locations in connection with the case, news agency PTI reported.
Background: Searches at the homes of dozens of journalists connected with NewsClick were conducted by the Delhi Police on 4 October in Delhi-NCR.
The portal's editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha and Human Resources head Amit Chakravarty were arrested after the raids under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The duo was sent to 10-day police custody by a Delhi Court on Tuesday, 10 October.
The charge levelled against NewsClick is that it allegedly received funding to spread pro-China propaganda in the country.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)