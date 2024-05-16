7 Tips To Keep the Skin Hydrated In Summer

1. Start by drinking plenty of water. At least 8-10 glasses of water should be consumed daily to keep the body cool and avoid dry skin. It will also give you that inner glow without any make up.

2. You can also help your skin retain moisture by applying a good moisturizer twice a day after washing your skin. Look for products that contain ingredients such as aloe vera, cucumber, green tea, and rose water.

3. You should also never skip sunscreen. A sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher can help protect your skin from the sun and prevent the development of skin cancer. It is also important to apply your sunscreen on your skin at least 30 minutes before exposing yourself to the sun.

4. When you wash your face, it can become dry and tight. To prevent this, you should use a mild cleanser that does not strip off the skin. You can also use a baby shampoo or cleanser to help lock moisture into your skin. Look for products that contain ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, which helps maintain skin elasticity.