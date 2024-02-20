Skincare: How Do I Choose the Best Moisturizer?

1. Know your emollient options- There is not a one-size-fits-all for all skin types, rather moisturizers work by putting moisture into the skin, as well as preventing water from leaving the skin. Moisturizers include different products, including lotions, gels, creams, and ointments. There are subtle differences among them. A gel is water-based and tends to feel lighter on the skin than a lotion. A cream is thicker and has higher oil content than a lotion and gel, which makes it more hydrating. An ointment is the thickest of all, and hence is the most effective in remedying dry skin. Emollients in these moisturizers help to keep the skin soft and smooth.

2. Know your skin type- Choosing the right moisturizer depends on your skin type and the severity of dryness you’re experiencing. The most precise, tailored advice for your skin type is to visit a dermatologist. Knowing whether your skin is dry, oily, normal, or a combination of types, acne-prone or you have sensitive skin helps to determine the type of moisturizer you pick because different products are formulated for different skin types.

3. Think about Texture

The texture of a good moisturizer for you is also related to your skin type. Normal skin does best with a light, non-greasy moisturizer, while dry skin may need a heavier, creamier formula that is more likely to lock in moisture. Take note of the texture of the product in the container but also how it feels on your face after you apply it.