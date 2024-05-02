6 Tips To Prevent Mumps From Spreading

Mumps is a highly contagious viral infection that causes a painful swelling in the parotid salivary glands (parotitis). The disease mostly affects children and babies, but it can also affect adults. Mumps is highly contagious and can spread easily through close contact.

Mumps is a rare disease, with only a few hundred cases reported each year in the United States. However, outbreaks of mumps do occur regularly, especially in places where there is close human contact. This is why it is important for children to be vaccinated against mumps, to reduce their risk of contracting the infection.