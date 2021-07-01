20 Quotes on National Doctor’s Day to Honor Physicians, Doctors

National Doctor's Day is celebrated in India every year on 1 July. It is observed on first of July to mark the birth and death anniversary of former Chief Minster of West Bengal Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. He was a renowned physician, philanthropist, and educationist.

The day is also observed to thank doctors for their for their relentless service to human kind. Indian Medical Association (IMA) organizes National Doctor's Day every year.

Doctors have always played a very important in the development of our society. Furthermore, many doctors have even risked their lives to serve the patients during the Covid-19 pandemic. It is very important for us convey our gratitude towards them.