20 Quotes on National Doctor’s Day to Honor Physicians, Doctors
National Doctor's Day is organized by Indian Medical Association (IMA) annually.
National Doctor's Day is celebrated in India every year on 1 July. It is observed on first of July to mark the birth and death anniversary of former Chief Minster of West Bengal Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. He was a renowned physician, philanthropist, and educationist.
The day is also observed to thank doctors for their for their relentless service to human kind. Indian Medical Association (IMA) organizes National Doctor's Day every year.
Doctors have always played a very important in the development of our society. Furthermore, many doctors have even risked their lives to serve the patients during the Covid-19 pandemic. It is very important for us convey our gratitude towards them.
National Doctor's Day Quotes
"The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others"Mahatma Gandhi
"The doctor of the future will give no medicine but will interest his patients in the care of the human frame, in diet and in the cause and prevention of disease."Thomas Edison
I am a doctor - it's a profession that may be considered a special mission, a devotion. It calls for involvement, respect and willingness to help all other people.Ewa Kopacz
“Observation, Reason, Human Understanding, Courage; these make the physician.”Martin H. Fischer
“Wear the white coat with dignity and pride,it is an honor and privilege to get to serve the public as a physician.”Bill H. Warren
"Medicines cure diseases but only doctors can cure patients"Carl Jung
“People pay the doctor for his trouble; for his kindness, they still remain in his debt.”Seneca
“Our profession is the only one which works unceasingly to annihilate itself.”Martin H. Fischer
“Because of this deadly disease, I was losing my hope to live. But, doctor you have injected new life in me. You are simply the best. Thank you!”
The aim of medicine is to prevent disease and prolong life; the ideal of medicine is to eliminate the need of a physician.”William J. Mayo
“In our job, you will never go home at the end of the day thinking that you haven’t done something valuable and important.”Suneel Dhand
“I would still ‘do it again’ despite all the difficulty of training and roadblocks to just practice medicine. Truly is worth it!”James A. Bowden
“Sometimes, the best thing we can do for our patients is to tell them what the best behavior is and then negotiate something they can live with.”Nancy Dickey
“I always tell my residents to never forget that we have the opportunity to do more good in one day than most people have in a month.”Suneel Dhand
“[Being a doctor] offers the most complete and constant union of those three qualities which have the greatest charm for pure and active minds – novelty, utility, and charity.”Sir James Paget
“In nothing do men more nearly approach the gods than in giving health to men.”Marcus Tullius Cicero
“To array a man’s will against his sickness is the supreme art of medicine.”Henry Ward Beecher
“Wherever the art of Medicine is loved, there is also a love of Humanity. ”Hippocrates
“God cannot be everywhere so He sent the Doctors with excellence and selflessness.”
“As a caregiver, you see selfless acts everyday.”Dr Raj Panjabi
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.