National Doctor's Day 2021: History & Significance
National Doctor's day is observed to mark the birth as well as the death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.
National Doctor's Day is celebrated every year in India on 1 July. The day is celebrated to acknowledge the important contribution of doctors and physicians and thank them for their relentless service to the humanity.
National Doctor's Day is organized by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). The day is observed to mark the birth as well as the death anniversary of renowned physician Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. He was also former Chief Minister of West Bengal.
Doctors are one of the most important members of our society. One Doctor can treat thousands of patients. Their role has become even more important during the Covid-19 pandemic. Many Doctors have put their lives in risk to serve the people.
It is our duty to acknowledge the noble work of doctors and pay our respects to them.
National Doctor's Day: History
National Doctor's day was first celebrated in India in July 1991 as a tribute to former West Bengal Chief Minister Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. He was born in Patna on 1 July 1882. He was a great physician, philanthropist, and educationist. Dr Roy was also awarded Bharat Ratna in the 1961, a year before his death.
He played a very important role in creation of Indian Medical Association and the Medical Council of India.
National Doctor's Day: Significance
As mentioned above, National Doctor's day is celebrated to praise the doctors who work very hard to serve the humanity. The Covid-19 pandemic has increased a lot of pressure on them. They have been working tirelessly to treat people infected with the virus. They are also continuously spreading awareness and fighting misinformation about it.
Therefore, it becomes even more important to appreciate their contribution and thank them for their service.
