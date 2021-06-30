National Doctor's Day 2021: History & Significance

National Doctor's Day is celebrated every year in India on 1 July. The day is celebrated to acknowledge the important contribution of doctors and physicians and thank them for their relentless service to the humanity.

National Doctor's Day is organized by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). The day is observed to mark the birth as well as the death anniversary of renowned physician Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. He was also former Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Doctors are one of the most important members of our society. One Doctor can treat thousands of patients. Their role has become even more important during the Covid-19 pandemic. Many Doctors have put their lives in risk to serve the people.

It is our duty to acknowledge the noble work of doctors and pay our respects to them.