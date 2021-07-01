Happy National Doctor's Day 2021: Wishes, Messages & Greetings
National Doctor's Day is celebrated in India annually in 1 July
Doctors are a very integral part of our society. They dedicate their lives to serve the people.
To celebrate their contribution, National Doctor's Day is being celebrated on 1 July 2021. The day is observed annually in India on 1 July. The date marks the birth and death anniversary of a renowned physician and former Chief Minister of West Bengal Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.
The day is celebrated to acknowledge the important contribution of doctors and physicians, and thank them for their relentless service to humanity.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many Doctors have been serving the people tirelessly, without any break. They are compromising with their own health to make sure that their patients get the best treatment possible.
During these unprecedented times, it becomes even more important for us to celebrate our doctors and physicians and be thankful to them for their service to humankind.
National Doctor's Day: Wishes, Messages and Greetings
Happy Doctor’s Day to all the doctors who always put their patients first and do their best to gift health to their patients
This world has become a better and healthier place to live in with doctors bringing the joy of health and goodness to our lives. Happy Doctor’s Day
You are more than just a doctor, you are a friend and guide too, So here’s a special wish coming your way. Happy National Doctor’s Day!
I thank you for your service towards humanity. Wish you a very Happy Doctor's Day!
At the time of emergency, doctors are like God for the patient
Happy Doctor’s Day to our dearest doctor who is always an inspiration for all staff member. Keep motivating us and helping us grow!
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.