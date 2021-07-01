Happy National Doctor's Day 2021: Wishes, Messages & Greetings

Doctors are a very integral part of our society. They dedicate their lives to serve the people.

To celebrate their contribution, National Doctor's Day is being celebrated on 1 July 2021. The day is observed annually in India on 1 July. The date marks the birth and death anniversary of a renowned physician and former Chief Minister of West Bengal Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.

The day is celebrated to acknowledge the important contribution of doctors and physicians, and thank them for their relentless service to humanity.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many Doctors have been serving the people tirelessly, without any break. They are compromising with their own health to make sure that their patients get the best treatment possible.

During these unprecedented times, it becomes even more important for us to celebrate our doctors and physicians and be thankful to them for their service to humankind.