Happy International Joke Day 2021: 15 Best Jokes & Funny Memes
International Joke Day is celebrated every year on 1 July
Jokes play a very important role in our life. It makes us laugh and we all must have heard the saying, that "laughter is the best medicine".
To celebrate jokes, a global day is observed titled 'International Joke Day'.
According to the various reports, International Joke Day was created by an American author Wayne Reinagel. He created this day, to promote his books. He said “I made this day July 1, because the year was officially half over, and I then used it to promote my joke books.”
This International Joke Day, you should also try to make humor a important part of your life. In this article, we have curated some famous jokes and memes which you can send to your loved ones on the occasion of Joke Day.
Jokes
You don’t need a parachute to skydive. You need a parachute to skydive twice.
Helvetica and Times New Roman walk into a bar. “Get out of here!” shouts the bartender. “We don’t serve your type.”
Parallel line have so much in common. It is a shame they will never meet.
Someone stole my mood ring. I don't know how I feel about that
Why are there pyramids in Egypt? They were too heavy to steal and put in a British museum.
Yesterday I saw a guy spill all his Scrabble letters on the road. I asked him, “What’s the word on the street?” Once my dog ate all the Scrabble tiles. For days he kept leaving little messages around the house.
Someone stole my Microsoft Office and they are going to pay. You have my Word.
"Just say No to Drugs!" "Well if I am talking to my drugs... then probably I have already said yes."
I coined a new word yesterday. Plagiarism!
My dog used to chase people on a bike a lot. It got so bad, finally I had to take his bike away.
Funny Memes
(With inputs from Reader's digest, Bored Panda, and Reddit)
