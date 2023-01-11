SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 Soon, Mains Admit Card Release Date & Other Details
SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 is expected to be announced soon on sbi.co.in. Check details here.
SBI PO Prelims Result and Mains Admit Card Release Date Soon: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 anytime soon on the official website, sbi.co.in.
Candidates who appeared in the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Exam 2022 will have to use their personal login details like application number and password to download and check the result.
The SBI PO Prelims Exam was conducted from 17 to 20 December 2022 across different examination centers of the country. The SBI PO Recruitment Drive 2022 was conducted to fill up almost 1673 posts.
SBI PO Mains 2023 Admit Card and Exam Release Dates
Candidates who will successfully qualify the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2022 will be eligible for the SBI PO Mains Exam 2023, that is expected to be held in January or February. Before the exam, SBI will release the SBI PO Mains Admit Card anytime soon.
Steps To Download and Check the SBI PO Prelims Result 2022
Go to the official website, sbi.co.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the latest notifications.
Search and click on the direct link for downloading the SBI PO Prelims Result 2022.
A login page will be displayed on the screen.
Enter login details carefully.
Hit the submit option.
Your SBI PO Result 2022 will show up on the screen.
Download, save, and print the result for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from jobs
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.