SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 Released at sbi.co.in, Know How to Check Result

The SBI preliminary result 2022 has been released yesterday, 2 January 2022. The SBI preliminary exam was conducted to fill up the posts for the post of clerk (junior associate). The candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website at sbi.co.in. The SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 has been released by the State Bank of India (SBI). It is important to note that the candidates can even download the prelims results.

After the release of the SBI prelims result 2022, the candidates must check the scores and other details mentioned on it carefully after downloading it. Candidates should also look for any printing mistakes.