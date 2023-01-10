SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Result 2022 Released at ssc.nic.in
SSC exams for stenographer grades C and D were conducted on 17 and 18 December 2022.
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result for Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D'. Candidates had appeared for the stenographer 2022 exam in the online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.
SSC conducted the Stenographer Grade C and D examination on 17 and 18 December 2022. Approximately 13,100 candidates qualified in the provisional skill test for the Stenographer Grade "C" while 47,246 candidates qualified for the Stenographer Grade "D" Skill Test.
The final answer key for the exam has not yet been out, it is expected to be released on the website of the commission between 27 January and 10 February 2023.
The detailed result and marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be available on the website from 25 January onwards and the candidates will have access to the result till 8 February.
As per the official notice, "Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/ Marks tab on the candidate dashboard."
How To Download Stenographer Grade C and D Result 2022?
Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the result tab
Then click on the Stenographers Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination 2022 result link
A PDF will appear on the screen
Check the details and marks carefull
Keep an eye on the official website for more updates.
