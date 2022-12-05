SBI PO Admit Card 2022 Released: Check sbi.co.in; How to Download Hall Ticket

The State Bank of India, SBI has officially released the SBI PO admit card 2022 for interested candidates who are preparing to appear for the exam. Registered candidates can download the admit card from the official website before appearing for the SBI PO prelims exam. The website that one should visit to download the hall tickets is sbi.co.in. It is important to note that the admit card download link has not been activated yet. The link will be activated soon.

