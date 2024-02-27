SBI Apprentice Result 2024 Declared on sbi.co.in; Know How To Download PDF Here

The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially declared the SBI Apprentice Result 2024 for all interested candidates. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date and were patiently waiting to check their scores must download the SBI Apprentice result from the official website - sbi.co.in. You will find the exam result in a PDF form and can download it easily by following the necessary steps. Make sure to go through the roll numbers on the PDF carefully.
Shortlisted candidates in the SBI Apprentice Result 2024 can appear for the selection process. All the important dates and details regarding the selection process are available online on sbi.co.in. The officials announce important dates on its site for interested candidates to go through them easily. Interested candidates must download the result PDF from the website on time.
Keep your login credentials such as registration number and date of birth ready before checking the SBI Apprentice result PDF online. You will not be allowed to access or download the PDF without entering the required details.
SBI Apprentice Exam 2024: Important Details
The SBI Apprentice exam is held every year by the State Bank of India (SBI) to recruit eligible candidates for the posts of Apprentice. This year, the recruitment exam was held to fill up approximately 6160 vacant posts.
One should remember that the SBI Apprentice exam 2024 was formally conducted on 4, 7, and 23 December 2023, for all registered candidates. The results for the same are announced now by the officials.
Lakhs of candidates appeared for the national-level examination which was held across various centres in India. Shortlisted candidates should stay alert and check the website for official announcements.
The SBI Apprentice result contains the names of the shortlisted candidates who have been selected via the exam. Download a copy and carry it with you during the selection process.
SBI Apprentice Result 2024: Steps To Download
Let's go through the step-by-step process to download the SBI Apprentice Result 2024 online:
First, visit the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI) - sbi.co.in.
Tap on the 'Careers' tab on the page.
A new page will display and you have to find the link 'SBI Apprentice Result 2024'.
Key in your registration number and date of birth in the given space.
The Apprentice result will open on your screen.
Download the result and save a hard copy for your reference.
