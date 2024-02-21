AP POLYCET 2024 Registration Started: Check Exam Schedule, and Steps To Apply

The AP POLYCET 2024 registration has been started by the Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training on the official website, polycetap.nic.in. Candidates who are going to appear in the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test for taking admission in different Engineering and Non Engineering courses must follow the below mentioned steps to apply for the exam.
According to the concerned officials, the last date to apply for the AP POLYCET is 5 April 2024. The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic examination is scheduled to take place on 27 April 2024. Candidates must note down that the application fee for POLYCET exam is Rs 400
AP POLYCET 2024 Registration Start Date
The AP POLYCET 2024 registration started from Tuesday, 20 February.
AP POLYCET 2024 Registration Last Date
The last date to apply for AP POLYCET 2024 is 5 April.
AP POLYCET 2024 Registration Fee
The registration fee for AP POLYCET 2024 is Rs 400.
AP POLYCET 2024: Exam Date
The AP POLYCET exam 2024 will take place on 27 April.
Steps To Apply for AP POLYCET 2024
Go to the official website, polycetap.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for AP POLYCET 2024 Registration.
Complete the registration process.
Now go to the login page.
Enter the required login details and hit the submit option.
AP POLYCET 2024 application form will open on the screen.
Enter all the important details in the application form.
Upload necessary documents.
Pay application fee.
Submit the registration form.
Download, save, and print a copy of AP POLYCET application form for future reference.
