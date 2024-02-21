AP POLYCET 2024 Registration Started: Check Exam Schedule, and Steps To Apply

The AP POLYCET 2024 registration has been started by the Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training on the official website, polycetap.nic.in. Candidates who are going to appear in the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test for taking admission in different Engineering and Non Engineering courses must follow the below mentioned steps to apply for the exam.

According to the concerned officials, the last date to apply for the AP POLYCET is 5 April 2024. The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic examination is scheduled to take place on 27 April 2024. Candidates must note down that the application fee for POLYCET exam is Rs 400