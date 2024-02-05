NEET SS 2023 Counselling: Special Round Registration Starts Today on mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has officially begun the registration process for the NEET SS 2023 Counselling special round for interested candidates. Candidates who wish to apply for the special round counselling can complete the process through the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in. One must fill out the form by the deadline if they want to appear for the special round of counselling. The important dates are mentioned online for those who want to know before registering themselves.
The NEET SS 2023 Counselling special round registration was scheduled to start today, Monday, 5 February 2024. You can apply only on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee, MCC - mcc.nic.in. The ones who will apply on time will be allowed to appear for the counselling session. You can go through the NEET SS counselling schedule online.
Here are all the important details you should know about the NEET SS 2023 Counselling special round. Read till the end to know the dates and the steps to complete the registration online.
NEET SS 2023 Counselling Special Round: Important Dates and Details
The NEET SS 2023 Counselling registration process began on Monday, 5 February, and is set to end on 6 February, for all candidates. The form link will be deactivated after the last date.
The choice-filling process for the special round of counselling is scheduled to start on 5 February and end on 7 February. The seat allotment process will take place from 7 February to 8 February, as per the schedule.
According to the latest official announcements, the NEET SS 2023 Counselling special round result will be announced on 9 February. Registered candidates must go through the results carefully after it is released on the website.
Selected candidates can report to the allotted colleges from 10 February to 15 February. Make sure to carry the required documents on the reporting days.
The NBEMS has reduced the qualifying percentile for the NEET SS Counselling. The candidates who completed their PG degree and appeared for the NEET SS 2023 exam can participate in the special round counselling process.
To know more about the NEET SS special round counselling and other updates, you must check the schedule on the website.
NEET SS 2023 Counselling Special Round Registration: How to Apply
Let's go through the step-by-step process you must follow to complete the NEET SS 2023 Counselling special round registration online:
Browse through the website - mcc.nic.in.
Tap on the active link that states NEET SS 2023 Counselling special round registration on the homepage.
Register yourself and enter the details to access the form.
Fill out the personal details and upload the documents.
Pay the application fee online and tap on submit.
Download the form and save a copy for your use.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)