SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2023 to Be Released Soon; Check sbi.co.in for Details

The State Bank of India (SBI) has formally closed the registration process for the SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 on 21 September. Candidates who applied for the SBI Apprentice posts are requested to keep a close eye on the website - sbi.co.in for the admit card. As per the latest details online, the SBI Apprentice admit card 2023 is likely to be released soon for all registered candidates. You will get to know as soon as the link is activated online.
The SBI Apprentice admit card 2023 will contain all the important details that you should know before the exam. The recruitment body will announce important details about the process on its official website - sbi.co.in so candidates should keep updating it. If you want to get selected for the SBI Apprentice post, you have to be alert.
Candidates will be able to download the admit card when the link is activated by the officials. You will not be allowed to sit for the recruitment exam without the hall ticket so stay alert.
SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Exam Details
As per the latest official details, the SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 exam will be held in online mode. The written exam is scheduled to be conducted in October or November. You must know the exact date if you have registered for the exam.
It is important to note that the recruitment exam will be for 100 marks and candidates have to answer objective questions. The duration of the Apprentice exam is two hours.
Candidates will get to know the SBI Apprentice admit card 2023 date when the officials announce it on their website. You must download the hall ticket on time.
Go through your personal details and exam time printed on the admit card carefully after downloading it. Contact the SBI official in case of any problems or queries to avoid confusion on the exam day.
SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2023: Steps to Download
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the SBI Apprentice admit card 2023, once released:
Visit sbi.co.in.
Click on the Careers link on the homepage and tap on SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2023.
Enter the registration ID and other details to view the admit card.
Your Apprentice admit card will display on the screen.
Download a copy and save it on your device.
