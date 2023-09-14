BPSC 69th Prelims Admit Card 2023 to Release on 15 September; Steps to Download

The Bihar Public Service Commission officially announced the BPSC 69th Prelims Admit Card 2023 release date. Registered candidates should note that they can download the BPSC 69th admit card from the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in once the link is activated. All the candidates preparing to appear for the exam are requested to stay alert and go through the latest announcements. All the important details are mentioned online so you can check them on the homepage of the site.

As per the latest official details announced recently, the BPSC 69th Prelims Admit Card 2023 is scheduled to be released on Friday, 15 September. Once the BPSC 69th admit card link is activated on bpsc.bih.nic.in, you can download it anytime you want. One must download the hall ticket and check the details mentioned on it properly before the exam.