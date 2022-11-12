IAF Agniveer Provisional Select List Released on agnipathvayu.cdac.in

The provisional selection list for the Agniveervayu recruitment 01/2022 has been released by the Indian Air Force (IAF). The candidates who have been waiting for the Provisional Select List for Agniveervayu Intake 01/2022 can check the list on the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

The candidates will have to provide original certificates to the concerned CO, ASC by 16 November 2022 else their candidacy will be withdrawn. The enrollment list will be released on the official website by 25 November 2022.

The official notice regarding the result mentioned, “Enrolment List will be tentatively published on 25-11-2022 and instructions for the same will be published in the column ‘Instructions for the Candidates’ on the first page of the Enrolment List.” It is not necessary that the candidates whose names appear in Provisional Select List (PSL) are guaranteed to be enrolled.