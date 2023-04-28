CTET July 2023 Registration Started: Direct Link and Steps To Apply Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has commenced the online Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) July 2023 registration process on the official website, ctet.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the CTET 2023 July session can follow the below mentioned steps to apply.

CTET is conducted by the CBSE for candidates who want to work as teachers in different schools. The examination is held for two papers: Paper I and Paper II.