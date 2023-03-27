BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023: CCE Results Released on bpsc.bih.nic.in; Details
BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023: The result for CCE exams is declared today, on Monday, 27 March for candidates.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially announced the results of the BPSC 68th combined competitive exam 2023 (BPSC 68th Prelims) on Monday, 27 March. Candidates who appeared for the CCE exam should note that the BPSC 68th prelims result 2023 is declared on the official website of the commission for them to check and download their respective scores. The official website that concerned candidates should visit to check and download the CCE prelims result is bpsc.bih.nic.in.
All candidates should note that the BPSC 68th prelims result 2023 for the CCE exam has been announced recently by the commission. To know more about the result and other details, one must go through the latest announcements on the website – bpsc.bih.nic.in. Everyone should check the scores mentioned on the result carefully and see if they have qualified for the competitive exam.
Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates were eagerly waiting for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) to declare the CCE prelims result link.
Now, the result link is finally active on the website and one can download their respective results whenever one wants.
BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023: Important Details
According to the latest official details available as of now, more than 2.5 lakh candidates appeared in the BPSC 68th prelims exam. It is important to note that approximately 3,590 candidates have qualified for the main exam.
Candidates should go through the CCE prelims exam result carefully to see if they have qualified for the main exam. They must check the details mentioned on the result properly and then download it from the official website.
It is important to note that the BPSC declared the General Studies paper's final answer keys for the 68th CCE Prelims on 4 March. The provisional answer key for the same was announced on 18 February.
BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023: How To Download CCE Result
Here are the steps candidates should follow to download the BPSC 68th prelims result 2023 online:
Go to the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) – bpsc.bih.nic.in
Tap on the BPSC 68th Prelims result 2023 download link on the home page
The result PDF file will display on the screen when you click on the prelims result link
Go through your scores after providing your roll number
Download the result PDF from the website and use it in future, if required
Topics: BPSC BPSC Prelims exam
