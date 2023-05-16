ADVERTISEMENT

Orange Cap Holders in IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav at Spot 5 After LSG vs MI Match

Orange Cap Holders in IPL 2023 LSG vs MI: Suryakumar Yadav retains 5th spot.

Saima Andrabi
Published
IPL
1 min read
According to the IPL 2023 Schedule, the match 63 was played between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The match started at 7:30 pm IST.

LSG beat MI by 5 runs and are now at position 3rd in the IPL 2023 Points Table with 15 points. They have won 7 and lost 5 out of 13 matches so far.

Top Five IPL 2023 Orange Cap Holders

After LSG vs MI IPL match, here is the updated list of Orange Cap holders:

Faf Du Plessis (RCB): 631 runs (12 matches)

 Shubman Gill (GT): 576 runs (13 matches)

 Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR): 575 runs (13 matches)

Devon Convay (CSK): 498 (13 matches)

Suryakumar Yadav (MI): 486 (13 matches)

After Jason Behrendorff provided Mumbai Indians a wonderful start by choosing to bowl, Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya helped Lucknow Super Giants in regaining control of the situation.

As Lucknow racked up a challenging 177/3 in 20 overs, Stoinis returned unbeaten on 89 off 47 balls. Additionally, he and Pandya put up an important 82-run partnership for the fourth wicket after LSG was reduced to 35/3 in 6.1 overs. Pandya retired at 49 (42), hurt.

