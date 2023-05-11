KKR vs RR Live Streaming IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast on TV?

According to the IPL 2023 Schedule, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday, 11 May, at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Match 56 will start at 7:30 pm IST and will be amazing to watch.

Currently, both the teams are at different positions in the IPL 2023 Points Table based on their net run rates. Both KKR and RR won 5 and lost 6 out of 11 matches so far, and have 10 points each.

While Rajasthan Royals comes into Thursday's game after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders would like to maintain their winning streak into this crucial match.

Let us read about KKR vs RR live streaming, date, time, venue, telecast, and other important details below.