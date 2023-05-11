ADVERTISEMENT

KKR vs RR Live Streaming IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast on TV?

The live streaming of KKR vs RR will be available on Jio Cinema for free.

Saima Andrabi
Published
IPL
1 min read
According to the IPL 2023 Schedule, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday, 11 May, at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Match 56 will start at 7:30 pm IST and will be amazing to watch.

Currently, both the teams are at different positions in the IPL 2023 Points Table based on their net run rates. Both KKR and RR won 5 and lost 6 out of 11 matches so far, and have 10 points each.

While Rajasthan Royals comes into Thursday's game after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders would like to maintain their winning streak into this crucial match.

Let us read about KKR vs RR live streaming, date, time, venue, telecast, and other important details below.

KKR vs RR IPL 2023: Date

The IPL match 56 between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on Thursday, 11 May 2023.

When Will the KKR vs RR IPL Match Start?

The KKR vs RR IPL match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where Will Be the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Played?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming IPL 2023

The live streaming of KKR vs RR IPL 2023 match 56 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website in India for free.

Where To Watch the Live Telecast of KKR vs RR IPL 2023

The live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

KKR vs RR   IPL 2023   2023 IPL 

