IPL Points Table 2023: Updated Orange Cap, Purple Cap List After Mumbai beat RCB

IPL 2023 Points Table

With this win, Mumbai Indians have now ascended to the third spot in the IPL Points Table. Bangalore, on the other hand, have slipped to the seventh position with this loss.

The top spot is still held by Gujarat Titans with 16 points, the only team to have achieved this feat so far. Chennai Super Kings follow with 13 points and now Mumbai Indians can be spotted at third with 12 points.

Lucknow Super Giants are situated at the fourth position with 11 points while Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings follow with 10 points each.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals occupy the last two spots with 8 points each.