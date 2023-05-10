IPL Points Table 2023: Updated Orange Cap, Purple Cap List After Mumbai beat RCB

Mumbai Indians are back to their formidable form in IPL as the team defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Mumbai required 200 runs to win, which they scored in just 16.3 overs, with 21 balls remaining in the match.
Glenn Maxwell and Faf Du Plessis’ half-centuries were unavailing as Mumbai’s Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera scored half-centuries to guide the team to a comprehensive victory.
IPL 2023 Points Table
With this win, Mumbai Indians have now ascended to the third spot in the IPL Points Table. Bangalore, on the other hand, have slipped to the seventh position with this loss.
The top spot is still held by Gujarat Titans with 16 points, the only team to have achieved this feat so far. Chennai Super Kings follow with 13 points and now Mumbai Indians can be spotted at third with 12 points.
Lucknow Super Giants are situated at the fourth position with 11 points while Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings follow with 10 points each.
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals occupy the last two spots with 8 points each.
IPL 2023 Orange Cap
With another half-century on Tuesday, Faf Du Plessis continues to lead the IPL Orange Cap list with 576 runs. There haven’t been any other significant changes in the list as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill continue to follow him with 477 and 469 runs respectively, while Devon Conway occupies the fourth place with 458 runs. Virat Kohli, who scored just 1 in the match against Mumbai, and is placed at the fifth spot with 420 runs.
IPL 2023 Purple Cap
The top 5 of IPL 2023 Purple Cap list hasn't changed as the position holders and the stats remain the same. The purple cap continues to stay with Gujarat Titans’ pacer Mohammed Shami, who has taken 19 wickets in the tournament so far. Rashid Khan and Tushar Deshpande rest at the second and third spots respectively with 19 wickets each and an economy rate of 8.09 and 10.33 respectively. Piyush Chawla and Varun Chakaravarthy are fourth and fifth in the list with 17 wickets each and an economy of 7.46 and 7.84 respectively.
