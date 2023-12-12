IPL Auction 2024: 333 Players Make It to the Final List, 23 Have 2 Cr Base Price

333 players have been shortlisted for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.
The much-awaited shortlist for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction has been released, with 333 cricketers from the initially registered 1166 making the cut. Of them, 214 are Indian cricketers, while 119 overseas players have also made the cut, including two from associate nations.
A maximum of 77 players will be sold in this year's auction, of which a maximum of 30 can be overseas players. The total purse available across all ten teams combined is Rs 262.95 crore.
As has been the norm in the last few seasons, the players had the option to choose one of the six available base price brackets from themselves – Rs 2 crore being the highest, and Rs 20 lakh being the lowest.
23 Players in Rs 2 Crore Base Price Bracket
23 players have registered themselves in the highest bracket, including three Indian seamers – Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav and Harshal Patel. The Rs 2 crore bracket also features a plethora of players from the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup-winning Australian side, including their skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Steve Smith.
Complete List of Players With Rs 2 Crore Base Price:
Harry Brook
Travis Head
Rilee Rossouw
Steve Smith
Gerald Coetzee
Pat Cummins
Harshal Patel
Shardul Thakur
Chris Woakes
Josh Inglis
Lockie Ferguson
Josh Hazlewood
Mitchell Starc
Umesh Yadav
Mujeeb Ur Ragman
Adil Rashid
Rassie van der Dussen
James Vince
Sean Abbott
Jamie Overton
David Willey
Ben Duckett
Mustafizur Rahman
