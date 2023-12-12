Join Us On:
IPL Auction 2024: 333 Players Make It to the Final List, 23 Have 2 Cr Base Price

333 players have been shortlisted for the #IPL 2024 auction, with three Indians in Rs 2 crore base price bracket.

IPL Auction 2024: 333 Players Make It to the Final List, 23 Have 2 Cr Base Price
Snapshot

  • 333 players have been shortlisted for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

  • 214 of those are Indian cricketers, while 119 overseas players will be available for signing.

  • 23 players have registered themselves in the highest base price bracket of Rs 2 crore.

  • Of those 23, three are Indian cricketers, namely – Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav and Harshal Patel.

  • The auction will take place in Dubai on 19 December.

The much-awaited shortlist for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction has been released, with 333 cricketers from the initially registered 1166 making the cut. Of them, 214 are Indian cricketers, while 119 overseas players have also made the cut, including two from associate nations.

A maximum of 77 players will be sold in this year's auction, of which a maximum of 30 can be overseas players. The total purse available across all ten teams combined is Rs 262.95 crore.

As has been the norm in the last few seasons, the players had the option to choose one of the six available base price brackets from themselves – Rs 2 crore being the highest, and Rs 20 lakh being the lowest.

23 Players in Rs 2 Crore Base Price Bracket

23 players have registered themselves in the highest bracket, including three Indian seamers – Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav and Harshal Patel. The Rs 2 crore bracket also features a plethora of players from the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup-winning Australian side, including their skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Steve Smith.

Complete List of Players With Rs 2 Crore Base Price:

  • Harry Brook

  • Travis Head

  • Rilee Rossouw

  • Steve Smith

  • Gerald Coetzee

  • Pat Cummins

  • Harshal Patel

  • Shardul Thakur

  • Chris Woakes

  • Josh Inglis

  • Lockie Ferguson

  • Josh Hazlewood

  • Mitchell Starc

  • Umesh Yadav

  • Mujeeb Ur Ragman

  • Adil Rashid

  • Rassie van der Dussen

  • James Vince

  • Sean Abbott

  • Jamie Overton

  • David Willey

  • Ben Duckett

  • Mustafizur Rahman

