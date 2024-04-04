IPL 2024: The Less I Know the Better – Sunil Narine After Blistering Knock vs DC

Is Sunil Narine a Tame Impala fan?
He could well be, for after his match-winning knock against Delhi Capitals in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), the Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder borrowed the title of one of the Australian psychedelic rock band’s more famous songs, whilst describing his role in the team during the post-match presentation, where he received the Player of the Match award.
Narine struck 85 runs in 39 deliveries, including seven fours and as many sixes, which laid the foundation for his successors to accumulate a gigantic score of 272 runs in Visakhapatnam – the second-highest in IPL’s history.
On being asked about the rumour of him opting out of team meetings, the Trinidadian stated “I have one role. The less I know the better it is for me.”
Describing his recent exploits with the bat, he further added “Cricket is all about batting so looking to contribute more as a batter. But I still enjoy my bowling.”
Notably, Narine is opening the innings after a while now, having batted down the order for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders recently at the International League T20. Offering a justification, he said “We had sufficient batters there (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders) so I wasn't needed. At the end of the day, it is what the team requires. If they need me to bat, I will bat.”
Sunny Is There To Take on the Bowlers: Shreyas Iyer
Speaking about the promotion of Narine up the order, Kolkata Knight Riders’ skipper Shreyas Iyer stated the move’s objective is to use the West Indies’ star to get off to a good start.
Sunny is there to take on the bowlers and take us off to a good start. And if he cannot do that, that’s also okay, the rest of us should. That's the plan.Shreyas Iyer
The Knight Riders handed Delhi Capitals a 106-run defeat, recording their third straight triumph in the competition. They will now travel to Chennai, for a match against defending champions Chennai Super Kings on 8 April.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)