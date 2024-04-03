IPL 2024: Who Is Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Nayar’s Student Who Scored 54 vs Delhi?

Making his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL), 18-year-old batting prodigy Angkrish Raghuvanshi took very little time to set the stage ablaze as he scored a scintillating 27-ball 54, during Kolkata Knight Riders’ match against Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam.

Coming out to bat after Phil Salt’s dismissal in the fifth over, Raghuvanshi never looked out of his depth, but seemed to belong to this stage. His innings included five fours and three sixes, which made him not only the second-youngest half-centurion for Kolkata Knight Riders, but also the youngest batter to score an IPL half-century at a strike rate of over 200.