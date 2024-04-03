IPL 2024: Unstoppable Kolkata Make It 3 Wins in 3, Delhi Defeated by 106 Runs

Kolkata Knight Riders became the second team to win three consecutive matches at the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), courtesy of a 106-run win over Delhi Capitals on Wednesday (3 April), at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Scoring a gigantic 272/7 after opting to bat first, the Knight Riders bowled Delhi out for a paltry total of 166.

While the target of 273 runs was always going to a too daunting, Delhi had a decent first ten deliveries, where they accumulated 21 runs. But on the 11th delivery, Prithvi Shaw lost his wicket to Vaibhav Arora, who was playing his first match of the season.