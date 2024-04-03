IPL 2024 Points Table: KKR at Position 1 After Defeating DC by 106 Runs; Details

The 2024 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) kick started from 22 March 2024 with a star-studded opening ceremony in Chennai. The season opener match of IPL 2024 was played between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), which was won by CSK by 6 wickets.

IPL points table is a real time performance indicator of teams, and shows how many points are earned by teams after every match. It also provides information about wins, loses, net run rate, total matches played, no result, and more. At the end of the game, the winning team gets two points and the losing team gets none. After the league stage is over, the top four teams of the Indian Premier League points table qualify for the playoffs.