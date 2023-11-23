IPL: Avesh Khan Traded to Rajasthan Royals, Padikkal to Lucknow Super Giants

Ahead of the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Avesh Khan was traded from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Devdutt Padikkal was traded from RR to LSG.

Avesh has taken 55 IPL wickets in his 47 IPL matches thus far. The IP said in a statement that the right-arm pacer, who joined LSG in 2022 and played in 22 games while taking 26 wickets, was dealt to RR for his current salary.