IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Acquire Romario Shepherd From Lucknow Super Giants

For the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, West Indies all-arounder Romario Shepherd has joined the five-time champion Mumbai Indians.
Romario Shepherd was acquired by the Mumbai Indians from the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during the current IPL trading window in anticipation of the IPL 2024, marking one of their first attempts to strengthen their team following their failure to advance far in the IPL 2023 season.
Shepherd, who has played four IPL matches, representing LSG and Sunrisers Hyderabad, was traded to MI for his existing fee of INR 50 lakh.
Since making his debut internationally in 2019, Shepherd has played for the West Indies in both ODIs and T20Is. In 26 T20Is for the West Indies, the 24-year-old Guyana native has amassed 286 runs at an average of 47.66 with a best score of 77 not out. He has taken 22 wickets at an average of 34.25 in the game's shortest format, with a best of 3/21.
He has also participated in franchise cricket, having played for the Joburg Super Kings in the SA20 and the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).
Meanwhile, the IPL player auction for the upcoming season will take place in Dubai on 19 December.
Additionally, the deadline for player releases and retention is 26 November.
More to follow
