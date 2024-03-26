IPL 2024: Gaikwad’s CSK Dominate Shubman Gill’s GT In a Commanding 63-Run Win

In a battle between emerging young captains, Ruturaj Gaikwad outshined Shubman Gill as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinched a 30-run victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday, 26 March in the 7th match of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Chasing a mammoth target of 207 runs, the Gill-led side could only manage to post 143 runs at the loss of eight wickets, as Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, and Mustafizur Rahman each claimed two wickets each.