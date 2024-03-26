IPL 2024: 'I Have Still Got It' – Virat Kohli Makes a Statement With 77 vs PBKS

During his three-month absence from the Indian cricket team, reports of Virat Kohli getting dropped from the T20I squad made rounds. On Monday, 25 March, he made a statement or two with a match-winning 49-ball 77, which not only helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Punjab Kings in match 6 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, but also proved the veteran batter still has a lot to offer in the shortest format of the game.
Notably, Kohli’s last appearance for India was in the T20I series against Afghanistan in January, where he scored 29 runs in two matches. He has since remained unavailable for selection and skipped the entire of India’s five-match Test series against England. During this while, Kohli welcomed his second child – his son, Akaay Kohli – and spent time away from India with his family.
Whilst receiving his Player of the Match award, the 35-year-old voiced his feelings, stating he has ‘still got it.’
I know my name is often used to just promote the T20 game across the world these days. But I have still got it, I guess. (For the last two months) we were not in the country. We were at a place where people weren't recognizing us. Just to feel normal for two months was a surreal experience. Of course, things become totally different with two kids from a family perspective.Virat Kohli
Kohli further elaborated on how the two months away from cricket and the hullabaloo encircling the sport was beneficial for him.
I couldn't have been more grateful to God for the opportunity that I got to spend time with the family. I was telling the guys that the voices got that much louder as it wasn't the case for the last two months. It was amazing to be another person on the road and not be recognised.Virat Kohli
I Will Keep Trying My Best: Virat Kohli
Meanwhile, Kohli currently has the honour of donning the Orange Cap for being the tournament’s leading run-scorer, with 98 runs in two matches. On being asked about it, he stated:
I don't play for caps, it's just another opportunity. (To the fans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, I would say) Don't get overexcited, it's just two games. The promise I can give here is that I'll keep turning up and keep trying my best.Virat Kohli
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)