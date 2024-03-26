IPL 2024: 'I Have Still Got It' – Virat Kohli Makes a Statement With 77 vs PBKS

During his three-month absence from the Indian cricket team, reports of Virat Kohli getting dropped from the T20I squad made rounds. On Monday, 25 March, he made a statement or two with a match-winning 49-ball 77, which not only helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Punjab Kings in match 6 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, but also proved the veteran batter still has a lot to offer in the shortest format of the game.

Notably, Kohli’s last appearance for India was in the T20I series against Afghanistan in January, where he scored 29 runs in two matches. He has since remained unavailable for selection and skipped the entire of India’s five-match Test series against England. During this while, Kohli welcomed his second child – his son, Akaay Kohli – and spent time away from India with his family.

Whilst receiving his Player of the Match award, the 35-year-old voiced his feelings, stating he has ‘still got it.’