IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad – From Prodigy to Leader of CSK

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday named opener-batter Ruturaj Gaikwad as the successor of MS Dhoni as their captain, leaving him big shoes to fill as he takes over from a legend.

This is a huge decision both for CSK and their opener from Maharashtra as Gaikwad has to take the reins of a franchise nurtured by the Dhoni legacy. Every move of his will be watched minutely and compared to a legend, leaving Gaikwad with a big task to fulfill.

CSK secured the services of Gaikwad at the IPL 2019 player auction and since then he hasn’t disappointed with the bat and will now lead the squad.