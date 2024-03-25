IPL 2024: What Went Wrong in Hardik Pandya’s MI Captaincy Debut? Plenty.

80,081 cricket enthusiasts – should you have faith in official records – descended upon what was a cauldron at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, 24 March, for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. At the risk of exaggeration, one might claim that 80,080 of those fans cheered ‘Rohit Rohit’, as loudly as their vocal cords permitted, as soon as Mumbai won the toss.
Had it not been evident earlier, Hardik Pandya now knew what he was about to endure for the next five hours. Vehement vexation – not only from fans of the team he led to a title in 2022, but fans of his current team too.
At that pivotal moment, trivialities like team compositions and strategic decisions faded into insignificance. The team sheet had every name typed in the same font, and the same size, but eyes were quick in fixing on one particular name – Hardik Pandya. The new captain of five-time champions, Mumbai. The same player who, in a seismic shift, assumed the mantle from the revered Rohit Sharma, who led the team to all of those titles.
How did Pandya fare in his captaincy debut for MI? Not well – Mumbai clinched a defeat from the jaws of victory.
What went wrong? Plenty, evidently.
Let’s discuss.
Pandya Over Bumrah With the New Ball
The first major surprise was Pandya taking the new ball to bowl the first over.
There are a couple of ways to look at this. One could hail it as a bold and brave move, considering, despite the atmosphere being hostile, Pandya was willing to confront challenges head-on.
Except, the move did not pay off. The very first delivery was dispatched four a four by Wriddhiman Saha, whilst Shubman Gill followed suit with another boundary, just three deliveries later. His second over also produced two boundaries.
And hence, we come to the second perspective – of it not being a well-calculated move, aided by statistical evidence.
In IPL 2023, Hardik Pandya's endeavours with the new ball were marked by inconsistency. His powerplay average was 55.3, whilst his economy rate was 9.76 runs per over.
Hardik Pandya’s bowling numbers in powerplay – IPL 2023:
Overs: 17
Runs: 166
Wickets: 3
Average: 55.3
Economy Rate: 9.76
It is only after Gujarat Titans had laid a foundation, scoring 31 runs off three overs, that Jasprit Bumrah was called into action, despite the pace spearhead being in exemplary form, coupled with his excellent powerplay numbers. In just his first delivery, Bumrah dismantled Saha's stumps.
In his last IPL campaign in 2022, Bumrah picked up seven wickets in the powerplay, with an incredibly miserly economy rate of 6.57 runs per over.
Jasprit Bumrah in powerplay – IPL 2022:
Overs: 21
Runs: 138
Wickets: 7
Average: 27.6
Economy Rate: 6.57
Notably, be it a different format, but Bumrah was also excellent with the new ball at the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.
Jasprit Bumrah in powerplay – ICC Cricket World Cup 2023:
Overs: 48
Runs: 156
Wickets: 7
Average: 22.3
Economy Rate: 3.25
Misutilisation of Luke Wood
Luke Wood, drafted in as a replacement for Jason Behrendorff, endured a forgettable debut, leaking 25 runs in just a couple of overs bowled. Beyond his final numbers, there will be scrutiny about his utilisation.
Wood’s recent exploits with the ball played a role in securing an IPL contract, albeit most of his success came with the new ball. Be it with Sylhet Strikers at the Bangladesh Premier League or Peshawar Zalmi at the Pakistan Super League, the English left-arm seamer had troubled batters aplenty in the powerplay.
Luke Wood’s numbers in powerplay – In T20s this year:
Overs: 36
Runs: 256
Wickets: 12
Economy: 7.11
Average: 21.3
Wood exhibited promise from the outset on Sunday, delivering a commendable first over, wherein he conceded merely six runs and also posed a threat to Wriddhiman Saha. Yet, in an inexplicable move, he was redacted from the firing line after only one over.
Questionable Bowling Changes
A few of the bowling alterations evoked questions, too.
Pandya introduced another debutant Shams Mulani, the 27-year-old left-arm orthodox spinner, in the fifth over, with Shubman Gill being on strike. Notably, the Gujarat captain’s strike rate and average against left-arm orthodox spinners since IPL 2022 are 147.1 and 51.2 respectively, highlighting his proficiency against that particular conglomeration. 12 runs came off that over, including a four and a six off Gill’s willow.
Wood, after appearing only once in the first 17 overs, re-appeared to bowl the 18th. For all of his excellence with the new ball, the pacer’s numbers at the death are below average, to put it leniently.
Difference in Luke Wood’s economy rates – In T20s this year:
In powerplay: 7.11
In last four overs: 10.38
Wood’s over yielded 19 runs.
Although it would have been an audacious move to bowl a spinner at the death, Pandya could perhaps have turned to Piyush Chawla, especially with Rahul Tewatia being on strike, considering the latter’s troubles against leg-spinners.
Rahul Tewatia’s strike rates – since IPL 2021:
Against leg-spinners: 110.3
Against left-arm pacers: 162.8
Number 7 Is Not the Ideal Batting Position for Pandya
The scrutiny of his bowling changes could have been avoided, had Mumbai emerged victorious. And for that, they needed Hardik Pandya to lead the charge and not bat at number seven – the singular decision which sparked the majority of fervent debates.
Much of Pandya’s recent success with the bat in IPL have come at number three or four, making Sunday's match the first instance since 2021 where he found himself batting at number seven.
A statistical comparison will accentuate the stark contrast in efficacy of Hardik Pandya as a batter in the two roles:
Hardik Pandya’s numbers at no. 3 or 4 in IPL:
Runs: 1003
Dismissals: 27
Average: 37.1
Strike Rate: 134.8
Hardik Pandya’s numbers at no. 7 in IPL:
Runs: 264
Dismissals: 16
Average: 16.5
Strike Rate: 125.7
Should the move to promote youngsters like Naman Dhir, Dewald Brevis and Tilak Varma be appreciated, the ideal time for Pandya to arrive would have been after the fall of the fourth wicket in the sixteenth over, for one major reason – Rashid Khan had an over left, and Tim David, who was sent instead, has remarkably unsatisfactory numbers against leg-spinners.
Tim David’s numbers vs leg-spinners in IPL:
Runs: 38
Dismissals: 5
Average: 7.6
Strike Rate: 126.7
On the contrary, Pandya has fared fine against the leggies, especially in the last two seasons.
Hardik Pandya’s numbers vs leg-spinners in IPL:
Runs: 363
Dismissals: 11
Average: 33
Strike Rate: 130.1
Resultantly, Tilak Varma was seen shielding David from Rashid in the Afghan spinner’s last over by denying singles.
Not All Doom & Gloom – 13 Redemption Opportunities Await
Having highlighted the flaws, it should also be mentioned that not everything is looking gloomy in the Mumbai Indians camp. They have assembled an enviable squad, which is now led by a skipper who might not have had the desired start, but is a proven winner in this competition, and is eager to take everything – be it adulation or criticism – in his stride.
On to the next one.
