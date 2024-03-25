IPL 2024: What Went Wrong in Hardik Pandya’s MI Captaincy Debut? Plenty.

80,081 cricket enthusiasts – should you have faith in official records – descended upon what was a cauldron at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, 24 March, for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. At the risk of exaggeration, one might claim that 80,080 of those fans cheered ‘Rohit Rohit’, as loudly as their vocal cords permitted, as soon as Mumbai won the toss.

Had it not been evident earlier, Hardik Pandya now knew what he was about to endure for the next five hours. Vehement vexation – not only from fans of the team he led to a title in 2022, but fans of his current team too.