IPL 2023: Shivam Dube Powers Chennai to 144 After Spinners Kept Kolkata on Top

Kolkata Knight Riders’ underperforming bowling unit had a decent outing in match 61 of IPL 2023, which is being contested in Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium. Bowling first against Chennai Super Kings, Nitish Rana’s team restricted the hosts to a total of 144/6
Although their total might not inspire much confidence, Chennai had a decent start with the bat, with the opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway taking advantage of the fielding restrictions, coupled with Kolkata’s inexperienced new-ball bowlers.
With the Chepauk surface having enough purchase for the spinners, Varun Chakaravarthy was introduced as early as the fourth over, and it proved to be the correct judgement on Nitish Rana’s part.
In only his first over, Chakaravarthy got the better of Gaikwad, as the opening batter departed for a 13-ball 17. A former Knight, Ajinkya Rahane could not inflict much damage upon his previous employers, as he departed in Chakaravarthy’s next over, with only 16 runs to his name.
All this while, Kiwi batter Devon Conway did a decent job of anchoring Chennai’s innings, until he too followed Rahane and Gaikwad in their long stride back to the pavilion. In the next over, Sunil Narine announced his return among wickets, with not one but a couple of scalps, in the form of Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali.
With the hosts struggling at 72/5, and Kolkata’s spinners wreaking havoc, it seemed a score as low as 130 would require an effort and a half to get to, but Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja came to Chennai’s rescue.
Chennai Pull Things Back at the Death
Unlike many of their predecessors, the pair opted to find footing before considering acceleration, as the next five overs produced all but 27 runs.
However, a 16-run 17th over, which was bowled by the young Suyash Sharma, marked the commencement of a switch in balance.
The next three overs produced 29 runs, taking Chennai’s total to 144/6, as Shivam Dube remained unbeaten on a 34-ball 48. For Kolkata, Sunil Narine was the most influential bowler, as he not only picked up a couple of wickets, but conceded merely 15 runs in his four-over spell.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)