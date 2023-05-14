IPL 2023: Shivam Dube Powers Chennai to 144 After Spinners Kept Kolkata on Top

Kolkata Knight Riders’ underperforming bowling unit had a decent outing in match 61 of IPL 2023, which is being contested in Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium. Bowling first against Chennai Super Kings, Nitish Rana’s team restricted the hosts to a total of 144/6

Although their total might not inspire much confidence, Chennai had a decent start with the bat, with the opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway taking advantage of the fielding restrictions, coupled with Kolkata’s inexperienced new-ball bowlers.